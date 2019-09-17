NBCUniversal Unveils Peacock’s Streaming Programming

NBCUniversal revealed the content lineup for its new streaming service, Peacock.

Signaling to NBC’s logo, Peacock will offer a slate of original series in addition to favorites from its library, such as The Office and Parks and Recreation. The streaming service will also showcase films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, and Illumination, among other Hollywood studios.

Its drama slate will include Dr. Death, Battlestar Galactica, Brave New World, and more. Meanwhile, comedy series like Rutherford Falls, Straight Talk, and reboots of Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster will also be available. Peacock will also feature over 3,000 hours of Spanish-language content from Telemundo, including La Reina del Sur and Betty in NY.

NBCUniversal will launch Peacock in April of 2020.