Banijay Rights Secures Sales For Factual Content

Banijay Rights inked a score of international sales for its youth-oriented factual programming.

Stacey Dooley: Face to Face with the Arms Dealers (pictured), a Zig Zag Production for BBC Three, has been acquired by several international broadcasters, including SBS Australia, SVT in Sweden, YLE in Finland, DR in Denmark, Canal+ Dokument in Poland, and BBC Brit in Africa.

Banijay Rights also sold Porn Laid Bare to TV2 Norway, Cielo TV in Italy, Kanal 2 in Estonia, Polsat in Poland, YLE in Finland, OUTtv in Canada, and SBS Australia. TV2 in Denmark and TVN in Poland have picked up Young and Pretty Minted. Abused By My Girlfriend has gained several broadcasters with DR, Nine Network Australia, and RTL in Germany, among others. Additionally, DR, NRK, Nine Network Australia, and Foxtel have all picked up The Man Who Used HIV As A Weapon.