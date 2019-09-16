TRT World Citizen Project Wins At IBC 2019

The TRT World Citizen initiative received an award at the IBC 2019 show in Amsterdam.

Journalism for Juniors (J4J) and Hello Brother, two humanitarian campaigns by the TRT World Citizen project, were shortlisted in the awards categories. J4J is a three-day workshop for youth in Turkey and overseas to use journalism to tell their stories, while Hello Brother was a campaign organized following the murder of over 50 Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Journalism for Juniors won the Social Impact Award for Diversity and Inclusivity at the awards ceremony.