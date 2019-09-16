SPORTEL Celebrates 30th Anniversary

SPORTEL will be commemorating its 30th anniversary as a hub for the sports media and technology industry.

This year, SPORTELMonaco will take place from October 21-23, with the SPORTEL Awards starting one day earlier and running concurrently. For the last five years, SPORTEL has been spotlighting conversations on anti-piracy, content monetization, and fan engagement, with leaders from TMG, Applicaster, and Immersiv, among others. Additionally, the “Innovation Zone” gathers forward-thinking executives in the sports media rights industry, bringing together professionals from ESPN, BBC, FOX, France TV, and more. The SPORTEL Awards will kick off with a special edition of the “Monaco Boxing Challenge” and the awards ceremony will happen on October 22.

Laurent Puons, SPORTEL CEO, commented, “During these 30 years, we have constantly followed market trends allowing SPORTELMonaco to become a must for leaders in the sports media and technology industry. Same approach for SPORTEL Awards, which since last year, is no longer just a competition but a separate event, entirely free and open to the public.”