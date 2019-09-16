MIPJunior Reveals Keynote Superpanel Participants

The MIPJunior conference programming, organized under the theme of “New Power Players,” will feature a Keynote Superpanel with three seasoned executives.

The panel will include Genevieve Dexter, founder and CEO of Serious Lunch Distribution and Eye Present Productions; Andy Heyward, chairman and CEO at Genius Brands International; and Josh Scherba, president of DHX Media. The MIPJunior Keynote Superpanel will reflect on key concerns, such as the opportunities and challenges with new streaming platforms.

Taking place before MIPCOM, MIPJunior will run from October 12-13, 2019.