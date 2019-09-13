Federation Kids & Family Inks Deal With Disney Channel LATAM

Federation Kids & Family closed a deal with Disney Channel Latin America for all three seasons of Find Me In Paris.

Produced by Cottonwood Media, the tween drama follows Lena Grisky, a time-travelling ballet dancer who lands in modern-day Paris. Disney Channel Latin America is expected to air Find Me In Paris in the first half of 2020. The series has also recently been picked up by CBC in Canada, SIC in Portugal, and RTBF Belgium.

Monica Levy, senior vice president, International Sales, Federation Kids & Family, said, “Disney Channel Latin America is a superb platform to launch this premier teen series into such an important territory. Find Me In Paris is a vibrant, engaging series that speaks to kids and tweens on so many levels, and we are confident for the success in Latin America.”