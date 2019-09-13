eOne Acquires Blackfin

Entertainment One (eOne) acquired U.S.-based Blackfin, the nonfiction content producer of the crime series Finding Escobar’s Millions and specials such as I Am Homicide.

eOne continues its global expansion of non-scripted programming and business with this latest acquisition. Earlier in the summer, eOne announced the acquisition of Daisybeck Studios. Blackfin was founded in 2014 by Geno McDermott (pictured), who will serve as president of U.S. Alternative Programming – Unscripted Television for eOne.

Tara Long, eOne’s president of Global Unscripted, Television, stated, “As our global unscripted television business has rapidly expanded, we are eager to bring Geno’s entrepreneurial hustle to the eOne team. I am excited to have Geno’s focus, drive, and business acumen as part of our arsenal to continue building the future of eOne’s unscripted slate.”