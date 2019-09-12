MIPCOM Keynotes To Feature ProSiebenSat.1 And Newen Execs

Reed MIDEM announced four additional keynote speakers for this year’s conference programming for MIPCOM.

Newly revealed speakers include Max Conze, CEO of ProSiebenSat.1; Bibiane Godfroid, CEO of Newen; Maria Kyriacou, president of ITV Studios International; and Jed Mercurio, screenwriter and showrunner, whose most recent productions include Bodyguard and Line of Duty. Previously announced keynote sessions feature executives from Amazon Studios, TUBI, and Twitter.

Under the theme of “The Streaming Offensive,” MIPCOM 2019 will run from October 14-17, 2019, in Cannes, France.