CBS All Access Reveals Additional Casting For ‘The Stand’

CBS All Access, the digital subscription service of CBS, confirmed additional casting for the original limited event series The Stand.

Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name and produced by CBS Television Studios, The Stand takes place in a world decimated by a plague, where a 108-year-old Mother Abigail and a few other survivors must take on evil in the form of Randall Flagg, the Dark Man. Previously announced cast members include James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, and Henry Zaga. They will be joined by Whoopi Goldberg, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Brad William Henke, and Daniel Sunjata.

CBS Studios International will handle distribution.