Up The Ladder: Herschend, WarnerMedia

Herschend Entertainment Studios has brought on Natalie Setton (pictured) for the role of vice president of Commercial, Content Distribution & Licensing.

In her new position, Setton will oversee all sales, licensing, marketing, live events, and location-based entertainment for the studios’ properties. Setton will work closely with Julie Phillips, vice president of Development and executive producer on the new season of Chuggington. The studio is preparing the global relaunch of the Chuggington series with a new season arriving in spring 2020.

WarnerMedia Sales & International announced new appointments to its distribution team.

Sofia Chang and Rich Warren have been named as president, WarnerMedia Distribution. Both Chang and Warren will oversee distribution aspects for all Turner channels, HBO, Cinemax, and HBO Max. Chang previously served as executive vice president of Global Digital Distribution at HBO, while Warren held the position of president, Turner Content Distribution.