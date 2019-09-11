MIP Cancun Welcomes LATAM Execs To Programming

MIP Cancun will highlight a series of discussions and presentations with Latin American content professionals.

Occurring alongside the Co-Production Forum and Distribution Market, the conference programming will feature a case study of the upcoming series Hernán with Fidela Navarro, CEO of Dopamine; Julian de Tavira, showrunner; Miguel Brailovsky, SVP Programming & Production, History Latin America; and Curro Royo, showrunner. MIP Cancun will also welcome Erik Barmack, founder and CEO of Wild Sheep Content to talk about best practices in production and storytelling.

The conference programming has also confirmed several speakers for its “In Conversation With…” track, which will include Marcelo Tamburri, VP of Scripted Development at Turner Latin America, and Joanna Lombardi, head of Fiction Latinoamerica at Movistar. The sixth edition of MIP Cancun will take place from November 22-22, 2019.