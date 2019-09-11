Berlinale’s Drama Series Days Rebrands As Series Market

Berlinale organizers moved forward in rebranding the Drama Series Days as the Berlinale Series Market.

Organized by the European Film Market, the Berlinale Co-Production Market, and Berlinale Talents, the Berlinale Series Market will run from February 24-26, 2020, running alongside the Berlinale Series track, where premiere screenings will take place. Recently, Julia Fidel has been appointed as the new head of Berlinale Series. She has previously contributed to the Panorama and Generation tracks of the programming.