All3media Int’l Inks Deal With Russian VoD Platform

All3media International struck its first deal with the Russian platform ivi for 50 hours of content.

The OTT VoD service acquired the exclusive rights in the region to the psychological thriller The Feed (pictured) and original drama Dark Money. ivi also picked up the non-exclusive rights to Informer, Liar, Hidden (Craith), and Mystery Road, all of which were produced in association with All3media International.

The Russian platform also acquired ten hours of factual series, including Diet Secrets and How To Lose Weight, The Sticky Truth About Sugar, The Truth About Sleep, and The Truth About Stress. The deal also includes Guy Martin vs the Robot Car, Guy Martin’s WW1 Tank, and Rise of the Superstar Vloggers.