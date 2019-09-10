Anthem Sports & Entertainment Acquires Majority Stake In AXS TV

Anthem Sports & Entertainment announced the majority interest acquisition in HDNet, the parent company of the U.S. TV networks AXS TV and HDNet Movies.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment will assume operating management of the two networks and add them to its portfolio, which includes IMPACT Wrestling, Fight Network, GameTV, and Pursuit Channel, among others. Additionally, Steve Harvey has joined as an investor in a strategic agreement for content development.

Mark Cuban, who sold a controlling interest in the two networks, remarked, “Anthem’s combination of targeted brands, enthusiastic audiences, operational expertise, international footprint and vision makes them an ideal partner to take AXS TV and HDNet Movies to their next levels.”