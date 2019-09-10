ABS-CBN’s ‘Wildflower’ Lands In New Territories

ABS-CBN International Distribution confirmed the broadcast of ABS-CBN drama Wildflower in several new territories.

Following a partnership between ABS-CBN and French content distributor Ampersand Fiction, the revenge drama aired on August 19, 2019, in New Caledonia, Polynesia, and Reunion. The popular Fillipino drama revolves around a strong-willed woman who is after revenge following the murder of her parents.

Recently, ABS-CBN International Distribution secured the successful debut of ABS-CBN content across the world, such as The Promise in the Dominican Republic, Betrayal in Tanzania, and Forevermore in Thailand, among others.