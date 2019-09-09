Viacom Brings ‘ADDA’ To The Netherlands

Viacom International Studios series ADDA (Amar después de Amar) debuted in the Netherlands.

Written by Erika Halvorsen and Gonzalo Demaria, ADDA revolves around two couples and forbidden love. The romantic drama becomes the first Latin American production to enter the Dutch market. The series has previously aired in Vietnam, Honduras, Bolivia, and Poland, among other countries, with local productions produced in Mexico, Greece, Portugal, Spain, and the Middle East.

Elena Antonini, director of Content Sales & Co-production for Viacom International Studios, said, “We are elated at the amazing reception ADDA has had internationally and to have it air now in the Netherlands. These outstanding results speak to VIS’ capability of producing high quality series with storylines that travel and engage with viewers globally.”