TVFI And CNC Present 2018 Program Export Figures

TV France International and the Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée (CNC) presented the annual study of the country’s program exports.

In 2018, foreign sales of French television programming, which includes international presales and co-production efforts, reached nearly 276 million euro, of which sales alone accounted for 173 million euro. Animation and fiction continue to drive foreign sales numbers, with animation amounting to 69 million euro, which was 40 percent of all programming exports. Meanwhile, French fiction pulled in almost 50 million euro in sales.

Hervé Michel, president of TV France International, remarked, “In a complex environment, we are at a consolidation stage in terms of foreign sales. The talent of French sales companies will be fundamental to allow our content to continue making inroads into new territories throughout the world – a process that began 25 years ago, and which has ensured steady growth in our market share.”

Dominique Boutonnat, president of the CNC, added, “In an international marketplace with growing competition, the export of French TV programs reached its third highest total in the past 25 years.”