Up The Ladder: Paramount Home Entertainment

Paramount Home Entertainment brought on David Elliott for the role of senior vice president of Physical International Sales and Distribution.

Elliott will replace Charlie McAuley, who has retired after 13 years with Paramount. In his new role, Elliott will oversee the international physical sales and distribution of the studio’s film and TV properties, as well as devise strategies to maximize revenue.

Prior to joining Paramount, Elliott served as senior vice president and managing director of Emerging Markets – APAC, LATAM, EMEA at Twentieth Century Fox.