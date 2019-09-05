Lionsgate Inks Deal For New York Studio Complex

Great Point Capital signed an agreement with Lionsgate to build a new production facility in Yonkers, New York.

The over $100 million studio space will encompass three 20,000-square-feet and two 10,000-square-feet stages, with an additional back lot. Previously, Lionsgate has established similar complexes in China and the Middle East. National Resources will serve as a key investment partner and project developer, overseeing all phases of design and construction.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer stated, “We’re pleased to partner with the Great Point and National Resources teams on a modern film and television production complex that will provide a great home for many of our content creation initiatives. It’s rare to find a studio facility in such a prime New York metropolitan area location, and we look forward to being at the center of film and television production growth in the region.”