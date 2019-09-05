Disney Junior Set To Debut ‘Bluey’ In U.S.

Disney Junior will air the new Australian kids’ series Bluey on September 9, 2019.

Co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios, Bluey introduces the lovable Blue Heeler puppy who embarks on adventures, bringing her family and friends into the mix, as well. Produced by Ludo Studio, the preschool series originally launched on ABC in Australia.

Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson, Ludo co-founders and Bluey executive producers, stated, “From script to screen, Bluey is created entirely under one roof in Brisbane, Australia, and we’re so proud that Joe [Brumm, creator] and the whole team’s work is now coming to the U.S. with Disney.”