Mondo TV To Produce ‘Robot Trains’ S3

Mondo TV confirmed the third season of the animated Robot Trains.

Mondo TV agreed with South Korea’s CJ E&M for the new season production. Mondo TV will produce, distribute, and license Robot Trains season three. The new season will introduce new characters and locations and will launch in autumn/winter 2020. Mondo TV will handle international distribution for all territories, excluding Asia except for China, while CJ E&M will oversee distribution in Asia.

Mondo TV CEO Matteo Corradi said, “We are delighted with this new agreement, which builds on the success of series one and the continuing rollout of series two. With growing awareness and a continuing onscreen presence in 2020 and beyond, we’re expecting the value of Robot Trains, both as a broadcast and as a licensed property, to grow even more in the coming years.”