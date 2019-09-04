Industrial Media Inks Overall Deal With Todd Hurvitz

Industrial Media secured an overall deal with the veteran series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Todd Hurvitz.

Industrial Media’s CEO Eli Holzman, and president Aaron Saidman will partner with Hurvitz to develop original series and produce content for varying formats. Currently, Hurvitz serves as showrunner for Nickelodeon series The Substitute, produced by Industrial Media company Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC).

Holzman stated, “Securing the best development and show running talent is critical as we expand to meet the demands of this vibrant marketplace. Todd has consistently been one of the most creative and well-rounded producers we know. He has a real gift for storytelling and comedy and we are overjoyed to have him on our team.”