VideoAge’s September Issue Available Online

The September issue of VideoAge is now available online.

It features a rundown of NATPE’s Streaming Plus event from July, and previews of this year’s editions of Prix Italia and Le Rendez-Vous. The issue also includes a profile of Proven Entertainment, David DiVona’s L.A.-based distribution company, and an update on the Jornadas Internacionales.

The “My 2¢” column asks whether extras, electronic press kits, and behind-the-scenes videos have ruined the magic of the movies.