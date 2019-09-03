Sky Studios’ ‘Devils’ Screens At MIPCOM

MIPCOM 2019 will present the world premiere TV screening of Devils.

Produced by Sky Italia and Lux Vide, in association with Orange Studio and the participation of OCS, the financial thriller stars Patrick Dempsey and Alessandro Borghi as powerful men in global finance. Based on the novel by Guido Maria Brera, the series follows an Italian banker whose drug-addicted wife brings unexpected fallout to his career.

Devils will air on Sky throughout Europe and on OCS in France. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international rights.