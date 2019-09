GMA Worldwide Secures Deal For ‘Bow of Justice’ In Myanmar

GMA Worldwide, the distribution subsidiary of GMA Network, inked an acquisition deal for Bow of Justice in Myanmar.

Starring Dingdong Dantes, the adventure series follows a lawyer who was framed for his father’s murder and he becomes a hooded vigilante in order to clear his name.

GMA Worldwide signed the deal with Myanmar’s S&E Syndication to bring the series to the free-to-air Channel 7.