All3media Int’l Picks Up Global Rights To ‘Pili Pala’

All3media International picked up the global sales rights to Pili Pala, the four-part drama known internationally as Butterfly Breath.

Produced by Triongl for Welsh broadcaster S4C, the drama series revolves around three women who play a vital role in each other’s lives. Sara is a fetal consultant, Avril a midwife, and Elin is pregnant with her first baby, and all three must deal with the consequences of a decision against medical procedure.

Amanda Rees, director of Content at S4C, said, “An unapologetically brave commission about the kind of moral dilemmas that can tear us all apart, it’s yet another evolution of the S4C originals brand. We are delighted that all3media international has seen and seized the opportunity to showcase yet more Welsh creative talent on the international stage.”