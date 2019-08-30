‘Volare’ To Screen At Venice Film Fest

Director Gabrielle Salvatores’ film Volare (Tutto Il Mio Folle Amore) will screen as part of the out of competition series at the Venice International Film Festival.

Produced by Indiana Productions with RAI Cinema and Effeti Digitali Italiani Production, the film explores the complicated relationship between a father and his son. When Willi finally works up the courage to meet his son Vincent after 16 years, the two embark on an adventure in search of themselves. The official screening will take place on September 6, 2019.

Marco Cohen, Benedetto Habib, Fabrizio Donvito, Francesco Grisi, and Niccolò Ballarati all serve as the film’s producers. Executive producers are Ferdinando Bonifazi and Daniel Campos Pavoncelli.

Volare will be distributed by O1 Distribution, with RaiCom as the international sales agent.