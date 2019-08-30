Viacom Inks Deal With Dreamia For ‘Club 57’

Viacom International Studios secured the distribution of Club 57 with Dreamia to join the Biggs youth brand in Portugal and Africa.

Co-produced by Viacom and Rainbow Group, Club 57 is a musical series revolving around Eva and her brother Ruben who time-travel to the year 1957. When Eva falls in love with JJ, the romance causes a butterfly effect on the future. The live-action series originally aired in Latin America on Nickelodeon and in Italy on RAI.

Elena Antonini, Sales and Co-Production director of Viacom International Studios, said, “We are pleased to seal this new agreement with Dreamia for Club 57, a high-quality youth series, and are confident it will be a success in the markets where the Biggs signal operates. This agreement opens up new opportunities to introduce additional high-quality children’s content from our catalog.”