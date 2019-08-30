Starz Signs Carriage Agreement With AT&T

Starz, a Lionsgate company, signed a multi-year carriage agreement with AT&T.

The comprehensive deal provides AT&T with the rights to offer the suite of Starz and Starz Encore linear and HD channels, as well online and on-demand services. As a result, AT&T customers of DIRECTV, AT&T TV, and U-Verse video platforms will be able to access Starz content.

Jeffrey Hirsch, chief operating officer of Starz, commented, “Starz is pleased to have found a mutually beneficial way to extend our relationship over the next several years to give millions of AT&T subscribers access to our acclaimed premium original content and vast library of blockbuster films. By working together, both companies are in a position to continue to deliver great value to our shared customers.”