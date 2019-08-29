Venice Biennale Honors Pedro Almodóvar

The 76th annual Venice International Film Festival celebrates Pedro Almodóvar and his contributions to film.

Today, Almodóvar was honored with a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. On August 30, he will present a master class.

Almodóvar remarked, “I am very excited and honored with the gift of this Golden Lion. I have very good memories of the Venice Film Festival. My international debut took place there in 1983 with Dark Habits. It was the first time one of my films travelled out of Spain, it was my international baptism and a wonderful experience, as it was my return with Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown in 1988. This Lion is going to become my pet, along with the two cats I live with. Thanks from the bottom of my heart for giving me this award.”