Up The Ladder: Univision

Univision News, the news division of Univision Communications, promoted María Martínez-Guzmán to senior vice president and executive news director.

In her expanded role, Martínez-Guzmán will oversee programming efforts across all Univision’s daily news properties, including “Noticiero Univision” and “Primer Impacto,” among others. She joined the company in 2002 and most recently served as vice president of News Gathering for Univision News.