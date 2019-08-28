Ay Yapim’s ‘Crash’ Wins’ At Seoul Int’l Drama Awards

Ay Yapim series Crash was awarded the Silver Bird Prize in the Best Serial Drama category at the 14th Seoul International Drama Awards.

In years prior, several Ay Yapim dramas have won honors, including Ezel, Endless Love, and Brave and Beautiful, among others. Crash revolves around one car accident that implicates four people. Madd Entertainment distributes the drama series and have previously announced sales in territories across Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.