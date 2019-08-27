NENT Group Picks Up Nordic Rights To Barclays FA Women’s League

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) acquired the exclusive Nordic media rights to women’s football leagues games in England, Germany, and France.

NENT Group will show at least 50 FA Women’s Super League matches and up to 60 Frauen-Bundesliga games until 2022, as well as 22 matches from Division 1 Féminine until 2021. More than 100 women’s football league matches will air live on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service, with select games on free-TV channels. NENT Group also picked up the Nordic rights to two UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 qualifiers.

Pernille Harder, part of VfL Wolfsburg, said, “It’s a big step in the development of women’s football that a well-established broadcaster like Nordic Entertainment Group will now feature the very best women’s league football from Germany, France and the UK. I will say it’s a historic move that I’m sure will benefit all female footballers around Europe.”