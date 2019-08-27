Kanal D International Licenses ‘Price of Passion’ In Romania

Kanal D International licensed Price of Passion to Pro TV in Romania.

Produced by D Productions, Price of Passion is a modern adaptation of Snow White revolving around the romantic entanglement between Ferhat and Asli. Ferhat works as a hitman for his criminal uncle, and Asli is an idealistic doctor. Their paths cross when Asli must operate on a man Ferhat has injured, then Asli must marry Ferhat to save her own life.

The series has also aired in Spain on Divinity, owned by Mediaset España.