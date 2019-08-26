Up The Ladder: Newsflare

Newsflare promoted Monique Macias to director of U.S. Licensing.

Based in the company’s Los Angeles office, Macias will oversee editorial and publisher sales, including news organizations, media networks, and online media publishers. Prior to her promotion, Macias served as syndication manager and joined the company in May 2018. She will report to Preeya Naul, general manager, U.S.

Naul commented, “Monique has served as a crucial part of our success over the last year and has made a significant contribution to our US Editorial sales effort. We look forward to continuing to develop business in the Americas, and to Monique’s ongoing success in driving this forward with the most prestigious media companies in the region as she assumes her new responsibilities as director of US Licensing.”