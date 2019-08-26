DISCOP Johannesburg Pushes African Co-Pro Opportunities

This year’s edition of DISCOP Johannesburg will expand its scope beyond buying and selling.

To be held from November 20-22, 2019, the upcoming market will emphasize African television projects, partnerships with South Africa, and exporting content. The Africa Channel has sponsored a series of master classes to address independent producers’ export needs. The event will also feature a tutorial track to discuss the country’s rebates system and the benefits available through co-production opportunities through treaties that exist between South Africa and the U.K., France, Germany, Canada, and Australia.

Patrick Zuchowicki, president of DISCOP, said, “Not since the invention of television has Africa exercised such an influence on the creation of original multiscreen content.”