SPI/FilmBox Secures Deal With Paramount

SPI/FilmBox affiliate Kino Polska TV inked an agreement with Paramount Worldwide TV Licensing & Distribution.

Beginning in September, SPI/FilmBox subscribers in Central and Eastern Europe will have access to acclaimed films such as Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, The Terminal, Star Trek Beyond, and Transformers: Age of Extinction, among others.

Magdalena Blasiak, acquisitions director at SPI International, commented, “I am pleased to announce that Kino Polska TV S.A. and Paramount have signed an agreement that will thrill FilmBox channels subscribers of all ages in Central and Eastern Europe. As the Home of Good Movies, we strive to bring our subscribers limitless high-quality content. This selection of acclaimed movies from Paramount is another step towards solidifying this promise.”