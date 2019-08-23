Sinclair Finalizes Acquisition Of Regional Sports Networks From Disney

Sinclair Broadcast Group and The Walt Disney Company closed on Sinclair’s acquisition of 21 regional sports networks (RSNs) and Fox College Sports.

The RSN portfolio includes local rights to 42 professional teams, containing 14 MLB teams, 16 NBA teams, and 12 NHL teams. The transaction noted a total enterprise value of $10.6 billion, which came down to an aggregate purchase price of $9.6 billion, after adjustments for minority interests.

Chris Ripley, president and CEO of Sinclair, said, “We are very excited about the transformational aspects the RSN acquisition will have on Sinclair and are eager to bring those opportunities to life. We welcome Jeff Krolik, president of the RSNs, and the rest of the RSN management team and staff to the Sinclair family. We have an exciting future ahead of us.”