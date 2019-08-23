Hasbro To Buy Entertainment One

Hasbro entered a definitive agreement to acquire Entertainment One (eOne) in an all-cash transaction, valued at U.S.$4 billion.

With this latest acquisition, the Hasbro brand portfolio expands with global preschool brands, such as Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, with additional brands under development, including Ricky Zoom, which will air on Nickelodeon in the U.S. In addition to the growth opportunity within the children’s and preschool categories, the acquisition adds film and television expertise as eOne continues to grow into scripted and unscripted development.

Brian Goldner, Hasbro chairman and chief executive officer, stated, “The acquisition of eOne adds beloved story-led global family brands that deliver strong operating returns to Hasbro’s portfolio and provides a pipeline of new brand creation driven by family-oriented storytelling, which will now include Hasbro’s IP. In addition, Hasbro will leverage eOne’s immersive entertainment capabilities to bring our portfolio of brands that have appeal to gamers, fans and families to all screens globally and realize full franchise economics across our blueprint strategy for shareholders. We are excited to welcome eOne’s talented employees from around the world into the Hasbro family.”