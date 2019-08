Starz Orders ‘Shining Vale’ Pilot

Starz picked up the pilot Shining Vale.

Produced by Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television, the half-hour horror comedy revolves around a dysfunctional family that moves to a small town where the matriarch of the family comes to believe she is either depressed or possessed.

Executive producers include Jeff Astrof, Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, and Aaron Kaplan.