NV Studios Begins Development On First Scripted Series

NV Studios entered development on its first two scripted series.

In addition to the studios’ strong slate of unscripted series such as Real Plastic Surgeons of Beverly Hills and Being Mandela, NV Studios is arriving on the global scripted market with American Valkyries and Molly’s Vice. Based on Sarah Bryn Rickman’s novel Flight to Destiny, American Valkyries tells the story of the women who flew military aircrafts as part of Women’s Airforce Service Pilots and Women’s Auxiliary Ferrying Squadron. Crime procedural Molly’s Vice is inspired by the real life of Steve Spaliviero, the MDMA manufacturer.

NV Studios CEO Damien Brown said, “We’re not making the transition to scripted – we’re adding more strings to our bow. We haven’t taken any shortcuts in the development of these series, instead biding our time for the combination of the right partners, showrunners, creative teams and talent to click into place.”