Ethnic Channels Group Secures Schlager TV On TELUS Optik TV

Ethnic Channels Group inked a distribution deal for Schlager TV with TELUS Optik TV.

Schlager TV is a Dutch television channel focused on German-language pop and folk music, artist news, and greatest hits programming.

Gerard Ardesch, director of Schlager TV, stated, “The North American market offers great opportunities for a German-language music channel like Schlager TV. More than three million Canadians and fifty million Americans are originally of German descent. In both countries, these immigrants and their descendants share a cultural background, with folk music playing an important, connective role.”