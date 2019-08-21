Up The Ladder: GMA Network

GMA Network promoted Dennis Augusto “Dingdong” L. Caharian to president and chief operating officer of GMA New Media, the digital media and technology arm of the network.

Caharian previously served as senior vice president and general manager since 2009. He will continue to play a key role in developing the network’s brand into a multi-platform content provider. Supporting Caharian is Raymund C. Sarmiento, who serves as senior vice president and chief technical officer.