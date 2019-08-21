SPI/FilmBox Partners With Telekom Srbija For TDC

SPI/FilmBox expanded its partnership with Telekom Srbija Group in a three-year extension deal.

As part of the agreement, Telekom Srbija will offer Timeless Drama Channel and six additional channels from SPI/FilmBox’s portfolio. As well as providing TDC, the channel dedicated to Turkish drama content, Telekom Srbija will offer Fast&FunBox, FashionBox, Erox, Eroxxx, FightBox, and 360 TuneBox.

Murat Muratoğlu, head of Distribution at SPI International, said, “This August, we are proudly launching our much-loved Timeless Drama Channel and 6 new SPI/FilmBox channels on Telekom Srbija Group. mts TV, Supernova and m:SAT TV subscribers in Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina will now be able to enjoy, in total, 13 of our most popular global channels.”