Banijay Rights Confirms First-Look Deal With Tigerlily

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, announced a first-look development deal with Tigerlily Productions.

Founded by Natasha Dack-Ojumu and Nikki Parrott (pictured) in 2000, Tigerlily has credits that include projects such as The Ones Below, Remainder, and The Lovers and the Despot. The recent deal encompasses development and production of scripted programming by Tigerlily. Currently in development are the scripted series Angela, I See Through You, and Where The Bodies Are Buried.

Chris Stewart, commercial director of Scripted at Banijay Rights, commented, “As the unprecedented demand for high-end scripted programming in the global market continues, this new relationship will further extend our scripted offering. Tigerlily has such a strong reputation for bringing deeply human stories to life, and we are very much looking forward to working with them on their line-up of exciting new projects.”