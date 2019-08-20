The Football Association To Launch Streaming Platform

The Football Association revealed its plans at the beginning of the month to launch a live streaming platform for women’s football.

Starting with the 2019-2020 season, the FA Player will encompass all live Barclays FA Women’s Super League matches, as well as a live match from each round of the FA Women’s Championship. The platform will also offer match highlights from the England Women’s team, the Women’s FA Cup, and the FA Women’s Continental League Cup. The platform will be free to use and available online and through a mobile app.

The launch is expected ahead of the Barclays FA WSL season.