GMA Dramas Find Broadcast Deals Across Southeast Asia

GMA Worldwide, the content distribution subsidiary of GMA Network, secured several partnerships with Southeast Asian broadcasters for GMA-produced series.

In Malaysia, Legally Blind is airing on the free TV channel TV3 Malaysia. The drama series is also broadcasting in Vietnam on SCTV17, operated by the Saigon Tourist Cable Television Company. Also in Vietnam, Beautiful Strangers recently aired on Giai Trí TV.

Comedy series Poor Señorita has broadcast on the free-to-air TV channel Aneka by Radio Televisyen Brunei. GMA’s adaption of the Korean drama My Love From The Star premiered with the cooperation of JKN Global Media and the GMM 25 channel in Thailand.