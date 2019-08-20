Fred Kogel’s New Company Secures ‘Knives Out’

Fred Kogel’s newly founded company, which has emerged from Tele München Group, Universum Film, i&u TV, and Wiedemann & Berg Film, secured an all-rights deal to Lionsgate and MRC‘s Knives Out for Germany and Austria.

Produced by Ram Bergman and Johnson, the modern-day murder mystery features an ensemble cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Toni Colette, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Michael Shannon, among others. The film follows Detective Benoit Blanc who must investigate the death of a renowned crime novelist.

Lionsgate and MRC will release Knives Out on Thanksgiving of this year.