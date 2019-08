CBS Extends Contract With James Corden

CBS reached a new contract agreement with James Corden to continue as host of The Late Late Show through August 2022.

Cordon began as the late-night program’s host on March 23, 2015. This year, he has earned the most Emmy Award nominations of any individual performer, because of his work on the program and the “Carpool Karaoke” specials.

Produced by CBS Television Studios, The Late Late Show with James Corden is distributed by CBS Studios International.