SMPTE Reveals Awards Gala Honorees

SMPTE announced the honorees who will be celebrated at this year’s SMPTE Awards Gala, which will be held on October 24, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.

The Society will present two Honorary Memberships to Paul Keller for his contribution to digital video processing technologies, and to Roderick Snell for his leadership as a broadcast engineer and international consultant. The SMPTE Progress Medal will be awarded to Cristina Gomila Torres (pictured) for her ongoing contributions to the motion picture and media industry. Among the evening’s honors, the Camera Origination and Imaging Medal will be given to Paul K. Weimer, and the David Sarnoff Medal will be presented to Michelle Munson. Find the honorees online.

SMPTE president Patrick Griffis stated, “Every person who will be honored at the gala has in some way made a substantial contribution to the ongoing advancement of media and entertainment technology. It’s always exciting to share the room with such a remarkable and accomplished group of individuals.”